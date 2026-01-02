Deadly crash involving semi-truck under investigation near Dysart Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A deadly crash involving a semi-truck is under investigation in the West Valley early Friday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Grand Avenue and Dysart Road around 3 a.m. for the collision.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw a heavily damaged van that appeared to have crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck.

See video of the crash scene below:

Surprise Police Department officials say multiple people were taken to hospitals after the crash. A driver of one of the vehicles has since died.

Traffic is blocked around the intersection while officials investigate, so expect delays and detours if you're driving in the area Friday morning.

"We expect the intersection to be closed for several hours, and we ask our community to use either Bell or Greenway Road as alternate routes," police say.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

This is one of two major crashes in the West Valley early Friday morning; a rollover crash is under investigation near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.