Families, advocates push for more funding in child care services

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, hundreds of parents and advocates went to the Arizona State Capitol pushing for one message: more funding for child care.

On its annual Early Childhood Day, the Arizona Early Childhood Alliance brought together different organizations and parents to discuss the challenges they’re facing in the child care industry. Parents tell ABC15 they’re struggling to keep up with the cost of child care.

According to several organizations, in 2024, the average annual cost for infant care in a center cost families more than $14,000. It was slightly less for toddler care in child care centers at more than $12,600.

State leaders have made some strides in the past few years, but families and advocates say more needs to be done, especially as a waitlist for families to get state subsidies grows to nearly 11,000 kids.

