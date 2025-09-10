Multiple deadly and serious collisions under investigation around the Valley Wednesday morning

PHOENIX — Multiple serious and deadly crashes are under investigation around the Valley Wednesday morning.

Multiple road closures are in place near busy intersections, as well as on a West Valley freeway.

Check current Valley road conditions here.

Cave Creek and Greenway Road

One crash occurred along Cave Creek Road near Greenway Road.

Phoenix police confirmed the crash involved a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the crash is under investigation.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area as the roadway is expected to be shut down “for an extended time.”

KNXV

19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

A serious collision occurred near 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from the scene showed an SUV that had crashed into a concrete section of a bridge that was being hauled by a truck.

The vehicle was extensively damaged, and the driver was trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

Traffic restrictions were put in place due to the investigation.

Serious crash under investigation near 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

Center Street and Broadway Road

Mesa police say an overnight crash during a pursuit left one person dead.

Officers reportedly attempted to pull over a vehicle near Country Club Drive and Main Street for suspected impairment. The driver fled and continued driving dangerously, police say, leading to a pursuit of the vehicle.

The driver crashed into a wall near Sirrine and Broadway Road, east of Main Street. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was killed.

KNXV

I-10 at Sarival Avenue

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down near Sarival Avenue around 7 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was reopened to traffic around 7:20 a.m.