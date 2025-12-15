Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'General Hospital' star Anthony Geary dies at 78

Anthony Geary was known for playing Luke Spencer on the ABC soap opera
"General Hospital" star Anthony Geary has died, his publicist confirmed to KABC. He was 78.

The soap opera star is known for playing Luke Spencer on the hit ABC daytime drama.

Fans remember Geary's Luke Spencer for being quirky, impulsive, brash and sassy, which made him one of daytime TV's most iconic characters.

Geary's longtime role as Luke Spencer began in 1978. He played the iconic soap opera character on TV until 2015.

"He was not created to be a heroic character," Geary told "Nightline" in 2015. "He was created to be an anti-hero and I have treasured the anti-side of the hero and pushed it for a long time."

"He's not a white hat or a black hat, he's all shades of grey," he continued. "And that has been the saving grace of playing him all these years."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

