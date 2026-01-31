Two teens arrested in Mesa after anti-ICE protest, teen girl arrested in Chandler

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say two students were arrested after a protest Friday afternoon.

Officials say the students from Poston Junior High were witnessed throwing items at officers.

One juvenile was arrested and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility for assaulting an officer after throwing an item at an officer.

A second juvenile was released and will be referred to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court, police said.

Hundreds of students and community members also gathered at the Arizona State Capitol and ASU's Tempe campus during a nationwide day of action against ICE.

Watch the player above for ABC15's continuous coverage.

Chandler police confirmed a teenage girl was also arrested after she threw a water bottle at an anti-protester during a planned walkout near Hamilton High School.

Officials say that during the march, a masked man armed with a handgun had multiple interactions with student demonstrators, "though his presence was creating a tense situation and officers asked if he would voluntarily leave the scene."

The man eventually agreed to leave the area with a police escort.

The teen girl faces assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Police say that during a different point in the demonstration, a white SUV attempted to cross an intersection blocked by a large group of people crossing the road. The driver of the SUV pushed their way through the crowd and later drove away.

A motorcycle officer recognized this incident as a potential threat and parked his bike in front of traffic to prevent other vehicles from entering the intersection, officials said.

Chandler police are asking anyone who may have information to identify the vehicle involved. You can call Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

"The Chandler Police Department respects the rights of all individuals to peacefully assemble. However, driving recklessly and throwing objects at individuals will not be tolerated, as these actions endanger the community and officers," a release said.