WATCH: Community appreciation reignites passion for Chandler burrito shop owner

CHANDLER, AZ — He thought he was ready to walk away, but his customers had other plans.
After nearly three decades in restaurants, the owner of a beloved South Chandler burrito shop, Rita's Burritos, decided it was time for a new chapter and announced he was closing for good.
What happened next stunned him.
Within hours, his phone lit up nonstop with texts, calls, and messages from a community that wasn’t ready to say goodbye.
The overwhelming response didn’t just save a restaurant; it reignited a passion.
In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shows how a neighborhood rallied around a small business owner to make a big impact.
See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Community appreciation reignites passion for Chandler burrito shop owner
Neurodivergent students in Arizona build full-scale replica of world's first computer
Maryvale teacher talks importance, success of 'Camp CAT,' helping students realize potential
Mesa seniors turn plastic bags into lifesaving mats for unhoused community
Phoenix community celebrates long-awaited sidewalk construction