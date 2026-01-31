WATCH: Community appreciation reignites passion for Chandler burrito shop owner

CHANDLER, AZ — He thought he was ready to walk away, but his customers had other plans.

After nearly three decades in restaurants, the owner of a beloved South Chandler burrito shop, Rita's Burritos, decided it was time for a new chapter and announced he was closing for good.

What happened next stunned him.

Within hours, his phone lit up nonstop with texts, calls, and messages from a community that wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

The overwhelming response didn’t just save a restaurant; it reignited a passion.

