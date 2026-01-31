Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Community appreciation reignites passion for Chandler burrito shop owner

This is a story about community loyalty, second winds, and how sometimes the people you serve end up serving you right back
After nearly three decades in restaurants, the owner of a South Chandler burrito shop decided it was time for a new chapter and announced he was closing for good -- until the community spoke out.
Community appreciation reignites passion for Chandler burrito shop owner
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — He thought he was ready to walk away, but his customers had other plans.

After nearly three decades in restaurants, the owner of a beloved South Chandler burrito shop, Rita's Burritos, decided it was time for a new chapter and announced he was closing for good.

What happened next stunned him.

Within hours, his phone lit up nonstop with texts, calls, and messages from a community that wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

The overwhelming response didn’t just save a restaurant; it reignited a passion.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shows how a neighborhood rallied around a small business owner to make a big impact.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo