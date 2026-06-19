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Multi-vehicle crash leaves 3 in critical condition near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road

The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the crash
Three people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix late Thursday night.
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 3 in critical condition near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 3 in critical condition near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road
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PHOENIX — Three people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to reports of a crash involving multiple people around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

PFD says on arrival they found a multi-vehicle crash, with one patient needing to be extricated.

Three people in total were taken to the hospital. Two adult males and one adult female were each transported in critical condition, according to PFD.

The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the crash.

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