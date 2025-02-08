Multi-vehicle crash blocking several lanes of Interstate 17 southbound in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Multiple lanes of southbound I-17 are blocked this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near Deer Valley Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Phoenix fire officials say between five and seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

All told, seven people were evaluated by first responders, but only three adults were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say all three of those transported have serious injuries.

Multiple lanes of the freeway are blocked as first responders clean up and investigate the crash.