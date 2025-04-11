Motorcyclist injured during crash involving a paratransit bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is hospitalized after being involved in a crash with a paratransit bus in Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix police say the crash happened near 27th and Peoria avenues just after 11:30 a.m.

We’re trying to get more details about a motorcycle vs. @valleymetro Paratransit bus crash at Peoria Ave and 28th Dr in Phoenix. The person on the motorcycle was taken to ER in extremely critical condition. The intersection is closed while PPD investigates. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/0fsDESWCD3 — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) April 11, 2025

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man, who was reportedly riding the motorcycle, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's not yet clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers can expect closures and traffic delays in the area as police investigate the crash.