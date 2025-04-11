Watch Now
Motorcyclist injured during crash involving a paratransit bus in Phoenix

The man is said to be in extremely critical condition
Phoenix metro paratransit bus
28th Dr and Peoria Ave crash
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is hospitalized after being involved in a crash with a paratransit bus in Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix police say the crash happened near 27th and Peoria avenues just after 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man, who was reportedly riding the motorcycle, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's not yet clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers can expect closures and traffic delays in the area as police investigate the crash.

