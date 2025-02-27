Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 303 near Happy Valley Road

DPS investigating two separate motorcycle crashes on Valley freeways Thursday morning
A motorcycle crash has led to a lengthy traffic backup along I-10 near Elliot Road.
Loop 303 Happy Valley crash
Posted
and last updated

Officials are investigating two crashes involving motorcycles in the Valley on Thursday morning, including a deadly crash along Loop 303.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the median near Happy Valley Road. A motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

What led to the crash is under investigation, but DPS says no other vehicles were involved.

No further information was immediately available.

A separate crash involving a motorcycle happened earlier in the morning on Thursday near Ahwatukee.

I-10 Elliot crash

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened near Elliot Road along westbound Interstate 10 before 5 a.m.

The crash caused a lengthy traffic backup in the area with only one lane open to traffic.

DPS did not immediately provide details about what led to the crash or whether there were any injuries.

Check current traffic conditions in the Valley here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen