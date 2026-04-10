Motorcyclist killed in crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at a busy Phoenix intersection early Friday morning.

The collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened around 5 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Phoenix Police Department officials say the motorcycle rider, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, but other details about the collision are still under investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area on Friday morning for the investigation and while crews clear the scene.