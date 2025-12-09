Motorcyclist killed in crash along Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street

PHOENIX — A deadly motorcycle-involved crash caused a large backup for drivers heading toward Phoenix from the East Valley on Tuesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. along Loop 202 Red Mountain, near 32nd Street.

Video from the scene showed multiple damaged vehicles, including two commercial vans and a crashed motorcycle.

DPS says the motorcycle rider was pinned underneath one of the vans.

According to information from the scene, one person was killed in the crash. It's unclear if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Multiple lanes and the 40th Street on-ramp are blocked due to the crash, and there is a large backup in the area.

