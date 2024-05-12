Watch Now
Mesa ambulance involved in a crash while responding to serious crash involving a motorcycle

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition from the first accident, and no one was transported after the crash involving the ambulance.
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 12, 2024
MESA, AZ — A Mesa ambulance was involved in a crash Sunday morning while responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

Mesa police say the first crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Baseline and Alma School roads.

A car and a motorcycle were involved in that crash.

Mesa fire officials say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Passengers in the car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

While responding to this crash, a Mesa ambulance was struck by a vehicle near US 60 and Country Club Drive.

Fortunately, that accident was minor and no one was hurt, according to Mesa fire.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

