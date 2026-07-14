MCSO investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road

One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning in the West Valley.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

MCSO says a driver called deputies to report that he was involved in a crash with a pedestrian, who was found unresponsive at the scene.

The pedestrian was later confirmed to have died.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Expect road closures in the area on Tuesday morning, MCSO says.