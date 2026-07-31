MCSO deputy among three hurt in crash near I-17 and New River Road

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was among three people injured in a rollover crash in north Phoenix on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near Interstate 17 and New River Road.

Video from the scene showed a marked MCSO vehicle crashed off the roadway near another vehicle that was rolled on its roof.

MCSO says the deputy suffered injuries, and two people from the other vehicle were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.