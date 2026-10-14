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Loop 303 northbound lanes closed at Bell Road due to crash

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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX (KNXV) — A stretch of Loop 303 northbound was closed Tuesday night due to a vehicle crash at Milepost 117, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Details on the wreck were not immediately released, but ADOT officials said the incident forced the closure of northbound lanes of Loop 303 at Bell Road, just north of Surprise, at around 9:20 p.m.

Officials warned motorists in the area to expect delays and use alternate routes.

While officials did not know when northbound lanes would reopen, they noted southbound lanes were not impacted.

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