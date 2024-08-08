Loop 202 Santan Freeway widening project to start this weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation said crews will begin work on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway widening project on August 9.

The project, in collaboration with the Maricopa Association of Governments, is expected to take about two and a half years, meaning it will hopefully wrap up by the end of 2026.

The goal is to widen the Loop 202 Santan Freeway between the Loop 101 Price Freeway and Val Vista Drive in the city of Chandler and the town of Gilbert.

The main changes you will see will be:



Two more general-purpose lanes in each direction on Loop 202 from Loop 101 to Gilbert Road

One more general-purpose lane in each direction on Loop 202 from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Drive

Widening of overpass bridges and exit ramps

Added noise walls in some locations

Reconstruction of the eastbound Arizona Avenue on-ramp and bridge

And removal of the existing asphalt pavement surface to improve driving conditions for vehicles.

The purpose is to improve traffic capacity as demand grows in the southeast Valley.

According to ADOT, Maricopa County is one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, with the population expected to increase by nearly 30% between 2020 and 2040. Traffic volume projections indicate congestion will worsen in the future due to growth in the region.

The first round of closures will be this weekend. Eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed between Loop 101 Price Freeway and Arizona Avenue.

For updates on construction projects and how to get around them, check out our weekend construction page at the end of each week.