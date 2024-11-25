Loop 202 Santan closed in both directions at Gilbert Road due to police situation

CHANDLER, AZ — Loop 202 Santan is closed in both directions at Gilbert Road due to a police situation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Chandler police say they're assisting an individual with a welfare check in the area. Additional details are unknown at this time.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

