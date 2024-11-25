Loop 202 Santan closed in both directions at Gilbert Road due to police situation

CHANDLER, AZ — Loop 202 Santan is closed in both directions at Gilbert Road due to a police situation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Chandler police say they're assisting an individual with a welfare check in the area. Additional details are unknown at this time.
Loop 202 Santan is closed in both directions at Gilbert Road due to law enforcement activity.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
