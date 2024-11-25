Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Loop 202 Santan closed in both directions at Gilbert Road due to police situation

Chandler police say they're conducting a welfare check on an individual
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Loop 202 Gilbert closure.png
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — Loop 202 Santan is closed in both directions at Gilbert Road due to a police situation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Chandler police say they're assisting an individual with a welfare check in the area. Additional details are unknown at this time.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Track the latest traffic conditions here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen