Loop 202 in the East Valley will close for construction through the weekend

Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes
PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.

On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:

  • Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Arizona Avenue (SR 87) in Chandler from 11:30 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (June 29) for bridge work as part of freeway widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavier traffic at Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. Detours: Westbound Loop 202 traffic will be able to detour along the off- and on-ramps at Arizona Avenue. However, drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Germann or Pecos roads to Alma School Road (to re-enter Loop 202). Note: The eastbound Loop 202 HOV lane also will be closed at times between Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue. 
  • Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard narrowed to one lane in both directions between Hayden Road and 90th Street from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 28) for paving as part of Loop 101 widening project. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
  • Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed overnight in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 30) for bridge work. Detour: Traffic can detour via freeway’s frontage roads. NoteNorthbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Raintree Drive also closed overnight.
  • US 60 (Grand Avenue) intersection with 75th Avenue in Peoria closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 28) for traffic-signal work. The Olive Avenue overpass will be open. Detours: Consider using 71st or 83rd avenues for north-south travel and Peoria or Northern avenues for east-west travel.
  • Westbound US 60 (Grand Avenue) narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and Deer Valley Road in the Surprise area from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (June 29) for pavement improvement work. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones

