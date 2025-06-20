Loop 101 in the West Valley will close for construction

Work crews will be on the roads beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- The eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (June 21) for the Loop 101 widening project. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
- Detours to access I-17: Drivers who exit eastbound Loop 101 at 35th Avenue can travel north to eastbound Deer Valley Road or go south to eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road.
- Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 71st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in the Northwest Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (June 21) for the widening project. Allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramp at 19th Avenue near the Durango Curve closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (June 21) for barrier wall repair. Southbound I-17 right lane near 19th Avenue also closed.
- Detour: Drivers can use the southbound frontage road to Seventh Avenue to enter I-17.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (June 21) for bridge widening work. Consider alternate routes.
- Detour routes include using the north- or southbound Loop 101 frontage roads (northbound to Bell Road or southbound to Raintree Drive).
