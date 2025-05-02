Loop 101 in Scottsdale closed this weekend for construction

Crews will be working Friday night through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways this weekend.
On their website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following work zones:
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 5) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via De Ventura and 90th Street also closed.
- Detours: Alternate routes include using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101 in northeast Phoenix. Northbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can detour west to northbound Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 101.
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to four lanes between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and 32nd Street (I-10 right lanes closed) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 5) for pavement work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street and the westbound off-ramp at 32nd Street closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed.
- Note: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Plan on using alternate routes including the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street and westbound off-ramp at 24th Street.
- Note: University Drive closed in both directions at SR 143 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 5) for signal work. Detours will be in place.
- Note: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Plan on using alternate routes including the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street and westbound off-ramp at 24th Street.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at McQueen Road and off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 3) for bridge work as part of widening project. Westbound Loop 202 right lane closed between McQueen Road and Arizona Avenue.
- Detours: Consider using other nearby on- or off-ramps, including the westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McQueen Road or westbound on-ramp at Alma School Road.