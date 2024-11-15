Semi-truck rollover causes backup on Loop 101 eastbound near 64th Street

A semi-truck rollover on Loop 101 eastbound near 64th Street caused heavy backup on the highway Friday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety officials say that other vehicles were involved, though it is unknown if anyone was hurt.

Arizona Department of Transportation did not issue any formal closures, though footage shows that the crash blocked all but the HOV lane. About an hour after the crash, most of the lanes were cleared.

This is an ongoing situation, stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.