I-17 southbound closed at Camelback Road after serious crash

PHOENIX, AZ — Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Camelback Road Sunday night due to a crash.

Officials say there are serious injuries due to the crash. It is unknown how many people were injured.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

UPDATE: The freeway is CLOSED at Camelback Road. There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway.



The crash remains under investigation.