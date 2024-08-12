Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-17 southbound closed at Camelback Road after serious crash

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen
Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Camelback Road Sunday night due to a crash.
I17 camelback cras.png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX, AZ — Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Camelback Road Sunday night due to a crash.

Officials say there are serious injuries due to the crash. It is unknown how many people were injured.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen