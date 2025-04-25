Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-10 closed this weekend for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work

See the list of weekend freeway closures and restrictions
Heads up, drivers! Here's what to know before you hit the roads this weekend.
Posted

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Here's what the Arizona Department of Transportation says about the closure schedule:

  • Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 28) for drainage work and lane striping. Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed. HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time. 
    • Detours: Consider using I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10. 
    • Note: Some ramps will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday, including the eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive also closed this weekend. 
    • Note: Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 28).
  • Arizona Avenue closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday (April 27) for widening project. The Loop 202 off-ramps at Arizona Avenue narrowed to one lane this weekend.
    • Detours: Consider using McQueen or Alma School roads.
  • Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Price Road closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday (April 25) to late June for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project. 
    • Detour routes will be available during the two-month ramp closure. Consider entering eastbound Loop 202 at Dobson or Alma School roads.
  • Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 1 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 28) for bridge widening work. Consider alternate routes. 
    • Detour routes include using the north- or southbound Loop 101 frontage roads (northbound to Bell Road or southbound to Raintree Drive).

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen