I-10 closed this weekend for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Here's what the Arizona Department of Transportation says about the closure schedule:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 28) for drainage work and lane striping. Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed. HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider using I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10.
- Note: Some ramps will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday, including the eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive also closed this weekend.
- Note: Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 28).
- Arizona Avenue closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday (April 27) for widening project. The Loop 202 off-ramps at Arizona Avenue narrowed to one lane this weekend.
- Detours: Consider using McQueen or Alma School roads.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Price Road closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday (April 25) to late June for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project.
- Detour routes will be available during the two-month ramp closure. Consider entering eastbound Loop 202 at Dobson or Alma School roads.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 1 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 28) for bridge widening work. Consider alternate routes.
- Detour routes include using the north- or southbound Loop 101 frontage roads (northbound to Bell Road or southbound to Raintree Drive).
