Heading from Phoenix to the East Valley? Watch for I-10 closures this weekend!

Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways this weekend.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following work zones:
- Major Closure Alert: Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (downtown Phoenix) and Baseline Road closed (including the southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10). Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Note: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Allow extra travel time. Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure will detour to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. I-10 drivers also can avoid the closure by detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3).
- Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 51st and 59th avenues from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 1) for lighting work as part of widening project. Allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour: Consider alternate routes. Note: Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3). Consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes near Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 2) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 1) for barrier wall repair. Southbound SR 143 also closed between McDowell Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Detours: Consider using southbound 44th or 52nd streets from McDowell Road to enter westbound Loop 202.