Grand Avenue closed in both directions due to crashes near Northern Avenue

GLENDALE, AZ — Grand Avenue (US 60) is shut down in both directions near Northern Avenue due to a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

Glendale police say a crash involving a pedestrian occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the area, sending the pedestrian to a hospital for treatment.

While officers were at the scene, a secondary collision occurred in the area.

Details are limited at this time, and it’s unclear how long the roadway will be shut down.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.