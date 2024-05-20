Watch Now
Dump truck rollover causes closure of Loop 202 to Loop 101 transition ramp in Mesa

The truck collision caused road damage, DPS says
A truck rollover has caused the early Monday morning closure of the Loop 202 to Loop 101 transition.
Posted at 4:42 AM, May 20, 2024
MESA, AZ — The transition ramp from westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain to northbound Loop 101 in Mesa is shut down Monday morning after a rollover crash involving a dump truck.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. when a commercial truck collided with a concrete barrier and rolled onto its side on the transition ramp.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the roadway is blocked and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

"The dump truck caused damage to the roadway that must be repaired before the transition ramp can reopen," DPS officials told ABC15.

ABC15 Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson has a few detour routes for drivers in the video player above. Check current traffic conditions here.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and DPS says impairment has not been ruled out.

