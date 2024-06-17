Watch Now
Driver seriously hurt after crashing through fence at Apollo High School in Glendale

Second incident in a year involving a driver crashing through the fence
For the second time in less than a year, a vehicle has crashed through the gate of Apollo High School in Glendale. One person suffered life-threatening injuries during this crash overnight, police say.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 17, 2024

GLENDALE, AZ — One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing through the fence at Glendale's Apollo High School early Monday morning.

Police say the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 43rd and Northern avenues.

Video from the scene showed a passenger car that crashed through a metal fence and onto the school property.

Police say the driver, a 27-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash.

What led to the crash was not immediately available.

This is the second serious crash in the area in less than a year.

ABC15 previously reported on a deadly crash that happened in September 2023. In that case, a driver went through the fencing and onto the school property.

Two people were killed in the crash with speed being a factor, according to police.

