Three people hurt in crash near Apollo High School campus

GLENDALE, AZ — Three people were hurt in a crash near Apollo High School in Glendale early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred after 4 a.m. near 47th and Northern avenues.

Glendale police say the collision involved two vehicles, including one that stopped on the school property and damaged a school fence.

Two adults in one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries. One person in the second vehicle was also hurt, but the injuries are said to be minor.

Northern Avenue is expected to be shut down between 43rd and 51st avenues for “an extended period of time,” police say. The traffic restrictions will impact students and staff getting to school, so if you need to drive in the area, leave additional time for your commute.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

