Driver makes U-turn on I-10 in Phoenix, hits other vehicles in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX — Three people were injured in a wrong-way collision along Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue late Sunday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred after 10 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly made a U-turn on the freeway and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle then collided with two other vehicles.

DPS says the driver and sole occupant of the wrong-way vehicle, only identified as an “elderly” driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers who were struck also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, and the driver was cited.

