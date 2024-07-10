Crews try to help large reptile stuck on Loop 101 near 7th Street in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Department of Public Safety had an unusual assignment on Loop 101 near 7th Street Wednesday morning: a monitor lizard was wandering around on the shoulder of the freeway.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed what appeared to be a monitor lizard walking up and down the freeway.

ADOT

Before additional crews could arrive, the large lizard ended up crawling into a drain on the side of the freeway.

DPS says they continued to take steps to safely catch it and remove it from the freeway, but it's unknown where it went after going into the storm drain.

It's unknown where the lizard came from or how it got on the freeway.