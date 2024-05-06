Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Deadly crash shuts down intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road

One person died at the scene, another was taken to a hospital for treatment
Phoenix police are investigating a deadly collision near 40th Street and Cactus Road. The crash involving two vehicles happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Posted at 7:04 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 10:11:54-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly collision near 40th Street and Cactus Road.

The crash involving two vehicles happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

ABC15 crews saw debris scattered across multiple lanes of traffic and one vehicle on its side with extensive damage.

40th st and cactus road crash

Phoenix police confirmed to ABC15 that one person died at the scene and a second person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The intersection is blocked off due to the size of the scene and the ongoing investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo