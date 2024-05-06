Deadly crash shuts down intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly collision near 40th Street and Cactus Road.

The crash involving two vehicles happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

ABC15 crews saw debris scattered across multiple lanes of traffic and one vehicle on its side with extensive damage.

KNXV

Phoenix police confirmed to ABC15 that one person died at the scene and a second person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The intersection is blocked off due to the size of the scene and the ongoing investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

