Deadly crash closes part of Buckeye Road in Avondale

Police say two speeding vehicles crossed over the center line and hit a third vehicle
113th Ave and Buckeye crash 7-6-24
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 06, 2024

AVONDALE, AZ — One man is dead and another is hurt after a crash Saturday morning in Avondale.

Avondale police say they were called to the area near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road just before 6:30 a.m. for a reported crash.

When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash.

Two men were taken to the hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe two of the three vehicles were traveling westbound on Buckeye Road at a high rate of speed when they both crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a third vehicle.

The two men who were transported were reportedly in vehicles that were speeding and crossed into the eastbound lanes.

Buckeye Road is closed from 113th Avenue to Avondale Boulevard as the crash is investigated. It's not clear when the roadway will reopen.

