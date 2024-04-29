Watch Now
Two deadly crashes on I-10 in West Valley under investigation early Monday morning

One crash is at I-10 and Dysart Road, a second crash is near L-303 and I-10 transition
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a deadly crash is under investigation in the West Valley early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Dysart Road.
Posted at 4:53 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 08:57:42-04

GOODYEAR, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two deadly crashes are under investigation in the West Valley early Monday morning.

I-10 and Dysart Road

One crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Dysart Road.

DPS says the crash involved three vehicles and one person died at the scene.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras in the area are showing a growing traffic backup due to the crash.

Check current traffic conditions in the area here.

Loop 303 and I-10

Deadly crash involving motorcyclist on Loop 303 near I-10

DPS officials say a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist is under investigation on the Loop 303 transition to eastbound I-10.

A single motorcyclist reportedly lost control and hit the barrier wall.

DPS did not provide any further information about the collision.

ABC15 will stay on top of these situations and bring you any updates as they come in to our newsroom.

