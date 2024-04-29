Two deadly crashes on I-10 in West Valley under investigation early Monday morning

GOODYEAR, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two deadly crashes are under investigation in the West Valley early Monday morning.

I-10 and Dysart Road

One crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Dysart Road.

DPS says the crash involved three vehicles and one person died at the scene.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras in the area are showing a growing traffic backup due to the crash.

Loop 303 and I-10

Deadly crash involving motorcyclist on Loop 303 near I-10

DPS officials say a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist is under investigation on the Loop 303 transition to eastbound I-10.

A single motorcyclist reportedly lost control and hit the barrier wall.

DPS did not provide any further information about the collision.

ABC15 will stay on top of these situations and bring you any updates as they come in to our newsroom.