Crews working to reopen US 60 in Tempe 'early next week' after water line break

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say westbound US 60 has a tentative reopening date sometime early next week.

The department said Friday morning that contractors made “significant progress” on concrete paving near McClintock Drive.

They hope the westbound lanes will be opening “early next week.”

The area has been shut down for about two weeks following a water line break.

Eastbound lanes have already reopened.

The McClintock Drive overpass also shut down multiple times while crews made structural evaluations.