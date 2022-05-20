Watch
Traffic

Actions

Crews working to reopen US 60 in Tempe 'early next week' after water line break

The U.S. 60 eastbound lanes have reopened after crews removed 34,000 square feet of old roadway.
FTNWSskUAAEGj2_.jpg
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 14:26:33-04

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say westbound US 60 has a tentative reopening date sometime early next week.

The department said Friday morning that contractors made “significant progress” on concrete paving near McClintock Drive.

They hope the westbound lanes will be opening “early next week.”

The area has been shut down for about two weeks following a water line break.

Eastbound lanes have already reopened.

The McClintock Drive overpass also shut down multiple times while crews made structural evaluations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.