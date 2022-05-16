Eastbound US 60 reopens, westbound lanes still closed after water main break

TEMPE — The eastbound lanes of US 60 have reopened between Interstate 10 and McClintock Drive Sunday afternoon, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Both directions of US 60 were closed last week due to a water main break.

Westbound US 60 remains closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive as water damage repairs continue. A timetable for reopening is not yet available.

RELATED: Water line break floods US 60 in Tempe, forces closure in both directions.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and southbound State Route 143 on-ramp at University Drive also have been reopened.

The off-ramp at McClintock Drive remains closed to allow crews to stage equipment for repairs.

ADOT has recommended the following detours for drivers:

Westbound US 60 is being detoured to north- or southbound Loop 101.

Northbound Loop 101 drivers can then use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) toward downtown Phoenix.

Southbound Loop 101 drivers can used westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to connect with I-10.

Tempe city officials are expected to give more information on the closures Monday morning.