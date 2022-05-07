Watch
Water line break floods US-60 in Tempe, forces closure in both directions

A water line break caused flooding on US 60 early Saturday morning, forcing a closure of the freeway in both directions.
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 07, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — A portion of US 60 is shut down Saturday morning due to flooding from a water line break.

Arizona Department of Transportation says both directions of the freeway are shut down. Westbound US 60 is closed at Loop 101 Price Freeway and eastbound lanes are blocked at Rural Road.

Video from the scene showed vehicles stalled in deep water along a portion of the roadway.

Water has since been shut off to the area and pumphouses were working to remove the water from the freeway.

