Weekend road work will close I-10 in the West and East Valley (May 6-8)

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be focusing its attention on Interstate 10 in both the West Valley and the East Valley. For a portion of the weekend, drivers should prepare for the freeway to be closed in both directions.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (May 8) for utility and bridge work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays.
- Detours: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in the Chandler/Tempe areas and use westbound US 60 to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Please Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Guadalupe Road from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (May 7) for sign removal.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) interchange from 8 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 9) for utility and bridge work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to eastbound US 60 and use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to connect with eastbound I-10 beyond closure. Detour routes from the downtown Phoenix area include using westbound I-10 to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect with I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe/ASU area to southbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler. Please Note: Guadalupe Road closed in both directions near I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 9) for bridge work.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Avondale Boulevard and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (May 7) for permanent lane striping and other work as part of pavement improvement project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Fairway Drive and Dysart Road also closed.
- Detour: Eastbound I-10 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure.
- Westbound I-10 closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (May 8) for permanent lane striping and other work as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue also closed.
- Detour: Westbound I-10 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes.