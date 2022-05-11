McClintock Drive overpass to remain closed for structural evaluations

TEMPE, AZ — City of Tempe officials say the McClintock Drive overpass, in addition to the US 60 freeway, will be shut down in both directions following a weekend water line break.

“ADOT & city engineers are evaluating possible settling cracks in a few bridge column supports where there was standing water,” the city said Wednesday.

There is no estimated length for the closure.

The McClintock Drive overpass spanning the U.S. 60 is closed in both directions. ADOT & city engineers are evaluating possible settling cracks in a few bridge column supports where there was standing water. No estimated length for closure. Drivers may use other N-S routes. — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) May 11, 2022

A 24-inch water transmission line broke on the north side of the US 60 freeway, between the pedestrian bridge and overpass at McClintock Drive.

According to Ford, the break is up to 22 feet beneath the surface. The city says no one is without water living close to the break and there are no reports of low water pressure. The 50-year-old steel cylinder pipe that burst was expected to last 75 years according to Ford.

There is no estimated time for reopening the US 60 or McClintock Drive overpass.