Watch
Traffic

Actions

McClintock Drive overpass to remain closed for structural evaluations

A water main break on the US 60 in Tempe has left commuters without a main thoroughfare and there's no timetable for reopening.
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:35:30-04

TEMPE, AZ — City of Tempe officials say the McClintock Drive overpass, in addition to the US 60 freeway, will be shut down in both directions following a weekend water line break.

“ADOT & city engineers are evaluating possible settling cracks in a few bridge column supports where there was standing water,” the city said Wednesday.

There is no estimated length for the closure.

A 24-inch water transmission line broke on the north side of the US 60 freeway, between the pedestrian bridge and overpass at McClintock Drive.

According to Ford, the break is up to 22 feet beneath the surface. The city says no one is without water living close to the break and there are no reports of low water pressure. The 50-year-old steel cylinder pipe that burst was expected to last 75 years according to Ford.

There is no estimated time for reopening the US 60 or McClintock Drive overpass.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.