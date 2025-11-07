Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews back out on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale for weekend work

Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.

On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:

  • Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 10) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays.
    • Detour: Consider using southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Shea Boulevard. Drivers also can exit to southbound Scottsdale Road to reach eastbound Shea Boulevard.
  • Westbound Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) closed between Kyrene Road and 40th Street in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 8) for pavement sealing. All westbound Loop 202 ramps to and from I-10 near Chandler Boulevard closed.
    • Detour: Consider alternate routes using Chandler Boulevard or Ray Road.
  • Eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain/Santan freeways) closed between 40th Street and Kyrene Road in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 9) for pavement sealing. All eastbound Loop 202 ramps to and from I-10 near Chandler Boulevard closed.
    • Detour: Consider alternate routes using Chandler Boulevard or Ray Road.
  • Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field and Higley roads in the Southeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 10) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert Road, Lindsay Road and Val Vista Drive also closed.
    • Detour: Consider using eastbound Williams Field or Germann roads to Higley Road to reach eastbound Loop 202 beyond closure.
  • Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 10) for bridge work as part of widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to merge safely in all work zones.
    • Note: Arizona Avenue closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 8) for bridge work. Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to Alma School or McQueen roads to bypass the Arizona Avenue closure.
  • Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Camelback and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov.10) for pavement maintenance. Southbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Camelback Road and off-ramp at Indian School Road closed.
    • Detour: Alternate routes include southbound 27th Avenue.

