A portion of eastbound Interstate 10 was shut down near Litchfield Road early Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Video from the scene showed a backup growing just after 6 a.m., but the roadway reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say four vehicles were involved in the crash and injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries is not yet known.

