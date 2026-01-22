Crash involving two pedestrians under investigation near 29th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A crash involving two pedestrians is under investigation near 29th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Phoenix police say two men were found at the scene, including one with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw a large police presence after the crash, and the roadway was temporarily blocked off to traffic in the area.

