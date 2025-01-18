Deadly crash closes I-10 eastbound just south of the Valley

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Motorists heading towards Tucson from the Valley this morning will have to avoid Interstate 10, as a deadly crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved in the accident.

DPS has confirmed one person has died in the crash.

It's not clear if anyone else was hurt.

What led up to the crash is not yet known.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Queen Creek Road. The estimated reopening time is not yet known.

This is a developing story.