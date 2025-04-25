Watch Now
Child, two adults seriously hurt in crash near 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road

PHOENIX — A child and two men were seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Friday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene near 48th Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 8 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash with one person trapped.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say three people were taken to hospitals for treatment, including a child who is in extremely critical condition. Two men are also said to be in critical condition.

What led to the crash is under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

