Child killed in crash on I-10 near 75th Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a child was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 near 75th Avenue on Sunday night.

Officials say the collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of travel. A pickup truck reportedly struck a passenger car, which then struck a concrete median wall.

DPS says the passenger car had five people inside, including two children.

A 6-year-old reportedly died, and a 4-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

The pickup truck driver fled the scene after the crash but was located nearby at a gas station and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.