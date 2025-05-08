Watch Now
Child among those injured in crash along Loop 202 San Tan near Kyrene

Arizona DOT: Loop 202 Santan eastbound at Kyrene: A crash is blocking multiple lanes.
CHANDLER, AZ — A small child was among two people involved in a collision along Loop 202 San Tan in Chandler.

The crash occurred after 9 a.m. on the freeway near Kyrene Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say serious injuries were reported in the crash, and two people, including a child, had to be extricated.

Eastbound lanes of Loop 202 are blocked due to the crash. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

