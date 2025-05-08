Child among those injured in crash along Loop 202 San Tan near Kyrene

CHANDLER, AZ — A small child was among two people involved in a collision along Loop 202 San Tan in Chandler.

The crash occurred after 9 a.m. on the freeway near Kyrene Road.

Loop 202 Santan eastbound at Kyrene: A crash is blocking multiple lanes. pic.twitter.com/6DAshk8blh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 8, 2025

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say serious injuries were reported in the crash, and two people, including a child, had to be extricated.

Eastbound lanes of Loop 202 are blocked due to the crash. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.