Cars stuck in flooded Phoenix underpass after monsoon storms

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms left a path of flooding and damage across parts of the Valley, including in the downtown Phoenix area early Wednesday morning.

ABC15 crews saw vehicles stuck in a flooded underpass at 17th Avenue and Madison Street as additional vehicles either attempted to cross or re-routed mid-block.

Crews also saw pedestrians and bicyclists attempt to cross the flooded roadway before it was eventually blocked off by road crews after 6 a.m.

KNXV

We've reached out to officials for more information on the situation, and why the roadway is flooded.

After a large monsoon storm on Monday, some parts of the Valley saw measurable rain again Tuesday night.

This is a good reminder for drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Drivers are urged to never cross flooded roadways.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars causing loss of control and/or stalling.

There is no way to tell how deep the water really is and sometimes the road underneath has collapsed from the weight of the standing water.

If you do try to cross and need to be rescued, be prepared to face hefty fines.

In 2005, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office first invoked the “Stupid Motorist Law,” which was passed in 1995. The law requires drivers to reimburse the state for the cost of their rescue.

It's not clear whether the drivers involved in this incident will be cited or fined.