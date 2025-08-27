Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two Phoenix officers, civilian taken to hospital after crash near 19th and Dunlap avenues

Intoxication is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police say
A Phoenix Police Department patrol car was involved in a crash near 19th and Dunlap avenues early Wednesday morning.
PHOENIX — Two police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals after a crash near 19th and Dunlap avenues early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. and involved a pickup truck and a Phoenix Police Department patrol vehicle.

Phoenix police say the patrol car was hit by a man driving the pickup truck. That driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and DUI processing, as officials believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Both officers who were in the patrol car were also taken to a hospital with injuries, though officials did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

