New restaurant opens in rebranded Scottsdale Kimpton Resort

As a section of the Scottsdale Plaza Resort is being rebranded as Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, a new restaurant has opened on the hospitality property.

Early this month, Hecho Libre at 7200 N. Scottsdale Road in Paradise Valley began serving customers. The restaurant features Mexican cuisine inspired by both the Baja region of the country as well as the Sonoran Desert.

Hecho Libre comes from chef Wes Avila, who has been recognized for his work in Los Angeles by the James Beard Awards and Michelin Guide.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

