Palo District emerges as rebrand for Fiesta Mall with health campus planned

MESA, AZ — The future of the former Fiesta Mall site is starting to come into focus.

A "major announcement" was made on Dec. 17, touting a "transformative and comprehensive health and wellness campus" that's set to rise as part of a new development at the site.

Watch the announcement in the video player below:

Until recently, the land was dubbed Fiesta Redefined — a proposed mixed-use development that was set to feature 4,000 housing units, up to 1.85 million square feet of retail and commercial space, and over 500,000 square feet of open space.

But the project has now been rebranded as the Palo District under a new development team that includes Vicki Mayo, CEO of Sunny Day Sports; Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; and Sharon Harper, chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.